Services
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
(973) 239-1489
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Nicholas, Constantine, and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
80 Laurel Ave
Roseland, NJ
Georgia Tortorelli Obituary
Georgia Tortorelli

Cedar Grove - Georgia Tortorelli, 74, of Cedar Grove, N.J., passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. To know Georgia was to love her. She greeted everyone with a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face. Georgia loved life. She loved her friends, but her greatest joy was her family - her two sons, Peter and Neal, their wives, Hillary and Gina, and her grandchildren, Peter James (P.J.), Lance, Leegan, Annabelle, Ariana and Frank. Georgia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald.

Born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, to the late Spiro and Evdokia Argerous, Georgia eventually settled in Wayne, N.J., where she raised her family. She was a member of the North Jersey Country Club and worked for many years as a real estate broker in Wayne. When Georgia retired, she was able to pursue her passion for painting and became quite the talented artist.

Georgia's favorite charity was the ASPCA, of which she was an ongoing supporter because of her great love for animals. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128, aspca.org.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. The funeral service will be on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Ss. Nicholas, Constantine, and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 80 Laurel Ave., Roseland, NJ, with interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
