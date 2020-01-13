Services
Franklin Lakes - Georgina Schlobohm (nee Vozeh) passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at the age of 89. Born in Little Ferry, Gidge came to Franklin Lakes in 1959 where she and her late husband Henry raised their family. She was a graduate of Lodi High School, and worked as a sales associate and broker in Real Estate for 28 years. Gidge was a member of the Million Dollar Sales Club before finishing her career with Caldwell Banker in Franklin Lakes. She was a long time member of the Franklin Lakes Women's Club and very active with her husband in local Government. Surviving is her beloved daughter, Lisa and her husband Barry Downes. She also leaves behind her sister Beatrice Mutzberg of Cummings, GA. Georgiana was pre-deceased by her husband of 62 years, Henry Schlobohm in 2015, her son, Carl, in 2013 and her brother Albert Vozeh Jr. Funeral services were held Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff. Interment followed in the Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah. Georgiana was a long time survivor of breast cancer, in lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 4 Campus Dr., Suite 110, Parsippany, NJ 07054.
