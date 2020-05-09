Georgianna Cunningham (Ancrum)
Paterson - age 84, departed this life on April 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Alexander Cunningham and leaves precious memories to her children Nolan Cunningham and Diana Ancrum braggfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 9 to May 11, 2020.