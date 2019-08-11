Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Georgina Dioslaki


1940 - 2019
Georgina Dioslaki Obituary
Georgina Dioslaki

Lincoln Park - Georgina Dioslaki (nee Kutasi) ,79, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at home. She was born in Pecs, Hungary and came to the United States in 1966 and settled in Passaic, NJ and has lived in Lincoln Park since 1972. She was a Registered Nurse at Wayne General Hospital and retired in 2005. After her retirement she was a school nurse at St Cassian's School in Montclair and also at St. Catherine of Siena School in Cedar Grove. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Dioslaki. Devoted mother of Joseph Dioslaki and his wife Laura Torchio and Stephan Dioslaki and his wife Teri. Dear sister of Ilona Lippoczy and the late Julia Ternak and Charles Kutasi. Loving grandmother of Mackiel, Arden and Joseph Dioslaki. Funeral Service at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ on Monday evening at 6:30 PM. Visiting on Monday from 3-7 PM. Cremation, private. www.kerimemorial.com
