Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Viewing
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Church
700 Wyckoff Ave,
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:45 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Bruno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald A. Bruno


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Gerald A. Bruno Obituary
Gerald A. Bruno

Wyckoff - Gerald A. Bruno, 83, passed away May 5, 2019, at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. He was born in Red Bank, NJ, and resided in Wyckoff, NJ, for the past 40 years. He was an incredible father and dedicated his life to his family.

Dr. Bruno received his PhD in Bionucleonics from Purdue University in 1961, spent two years as a commissioned officer in the US Army, then taught at South Dakota State University. In 1964, Dr. Bruno began working for E.R. Squibb and Sons in New Brunswick, NJ, as Director of Diagnostics Research and Development, and was awarded a patent on the first sterile Technetium-99m radioisotope generator that altered the practice of nuclear medicine.

He moved on to Searle Diagnostics in Des Plaines, IL, in 1978 as Vice President for Research, Development and Diversification, and then to National Medical Care in Rockleigh, NJ, in 1979 as Executive Vice President at the Medical Products Division. Dr. Bruno founded Biotrax International in 1985, a mobile diagnostic medical testing company, SL Ventures in 1996, a business investment and consulting venture, and Ethical Alternative Products in 2005, which produced scientifically-based dietary supplements.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith; sister, Anne Marcelli of West Long Branch, NJ; brother Robert of Hillsborough, NJ; children, Patrick Bruno of York, PA, Gerald Bruno, Jr. of Port St. Lucie, FL, Christopher Bruno of Naples, FL, and Cynthia Bruno of Hoboken, NJ; daughter-in-law Christine Bruno; grandchildren, Nicholas, Allison, Jacob, and Mila Bruno, and a host of nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday, May 9th at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ, 07481. A funeral mass will be held at Noon on Friday, May 10th at St. Elizabeth Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. Burial is planned on Saturday at 10:45am at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Middletown, NJ.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now