Gerald A. Bruno
Wyckoff - Gerald A. Bruno, 83, passed away May 5, 2019, at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. He was born in Red Bank, NJ, and resided in Wyckoff, NJ, for the past 40 years. He was an incredible father and dedicated his life to his family.
Dr. Bruno received his PhD in Bionucleonics from Purdue University in 1961, spent two years as a commissioned officer in the US Army, then taught at South Dakota State University. In 1964, Dr. Bruno began working for E.R. Squibb and Sons in New Brunswick, NJ, as Director of Diagnostics Research and Development, and was awarded a patent on the first sterile Technetium-99m radioisotope generator that altered the practice of nuclear medicine.
He moved on to Searle Diagnostics in Des Plaines, IL, in 1978 as Vice President for Research, Development and Diversification, and then to National Medical Care in Rockleigh, NJ, in 1979 as Executive Vice President at the Medical Products Division. Dr. Bruno founded Biotrax International in 1985, a mobile diagnostic medical testing company, SL Ventures in 1996, a business investment and consulting venture, and Ethical Alternative Products in 2005, which produced scientifically-based dietary supplements.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith; sister, Anne Marcelli of West Long Branch, NJ; brother Robert of Hillsborough, NJ; children, Patrick Bruno of York, PA, Gerald Bruno, Jr. of Port St. Lucie, FL, Christopher Bruno of Naples, FL, and Cynthia Bruno of Hoboken, NJ; daughter-in-law Christine Bruno; grandchildren, Nicholas, Allison, Jacob, and Mila Bruno, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday, May 9th at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ, 07481. A funeral mass will be held at Noon on Friday, May 10th at St. Elizabeth Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. Burial is planned on Saturday at 10:45am at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Middletown, NJ.