|
|
Gerald A. Lodge
Franklin Lakes - Gerald A. Lodge, 86, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. Born in Cleveland, OH, on June 16, 1932, Jerry graduated from West Point in 1954, where he was a four-year member of the varsity football team and the varsity wrestling team, of which he was also team captain. Following his service in the US Army, he received his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1959. Jerry began his career on Wall Street at G.H. Walker & Co. and in 1972 founded InnoVen Capital, a venture capital firm he headed for over 30 years. He served as a director of several private and public companies, including Emerson Electric where he served on the board for 33 years. Jerry lived in Franklin Lakes, NJ for 55 years. He was a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, a member of the Indian Trail Club and the Arcola Country Club. Jerry was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Margaret A. Lodge on October 21, 2015. He is survived by his five loving children; Gerry (Molly), Sheila, Tom (Lizanne), Matt (Susan), Chris (Annie), and thirteen grandchildren; Frances, Kate, Alix, Robby, Molly, Kerry, Johnny, Ian, Mike, Aidan, Angus, Graham and Marina. Jerry is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Felice. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, between the hours of 4 to 8pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 787 Franklin Lake Rd., Franklin Lakes, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jerry's memory to Most Blessed Sacrament Church.