A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Funeral
Thursday, May 23, 2019
8:30 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church
Bogota - Gerald A. Pedoto on May 17, 2019 of Bogota, N.J., age 68.

Gerald was born on February 5, 1951 in Hoboken, N.J. and was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a warehouse manager at Aetrex in Teaneck, N.J. He was also a member of the VFW Post 337 in Fairview, N.J. and the American Legion Post 21 in Cresskill, N.J.

Beloved husband of 33 years to Lisa (nee) Orsino. Devoted father to Amanda Pedoto and Lauren Pedoto. Dear brother to Lorraine Joewono and her husband Tri and the late Albert Pedoto. Gerald is also survived by many loving neices, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 8:30am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30am. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm.
