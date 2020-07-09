Gerald Abram Francisco
Wallington - Gerald Abram Francisco (Jerry)-75 formerly of Wallington, passed on July 2, 2020 with his family at his side. Born in Passaic, NJ, he graduated Passaic High School class of 1963. Jerry proudly served his country in the NJ Army National Guard. He is survived by his Wife; Judy, Daughter; Jamie (Michael) Franklin, Grandchildren; Gabriel, Julia, and Sister; Pamela (Ernest) Ersfeld. Services will be held at St. William the Abbot Church 2740 Lakewood Allenwood Road, Howell, NJ on July 17th at 11:00am. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com