Gerald Bellagamba



Cliffside Park - Gerald Bellagamba "Bop", 83, of Cliffside Park (formerly West New York) passed away on November 11, 2020. He served as an Army veteran and was a Foreman for J. Taffaro Lumber Co. in West New York. He was also a Cub and Boy Scout leader who loved camping throughout the US. Devoted husband of the late Florence Bellagamba. Beloved father of John and his wife Mara, Maria Gallina and her husband Michael, and Joseph and his wife Christine. Loving grandfather of Amanda, John Luke, Angela, Alexa, Casey, and Joey. Following a private cremation there will be memorial visiting at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Ave., Bogota on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1-4 PM. There will be a Memorial Service during the visiting hours.









