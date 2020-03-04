Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
700 Wyckoff Ave.
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Cassidy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Cassidy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Cassidy Obituary
Gerald Cassidy

Gerald J. Cassidy, 84, of Wyckoff, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in New York City, Gerald lived in Washington Heights before moving to Wyckoff almost 50 years ago. He was a Social Studies teacher for 35 years for the New York City Board of Education until he retired in 1991. After his retirement he spent the next 18 years preparing taxes. Gerald is survived by his wife, Jane who he was married to for over 53 years. He is also survived by his beloved children, Kevin Cassidy, Tara Cassidy-Smith and husband Matthew, Cindy Fuentes and husband Brett. He will be dearly missed by his loving grandchildren: Riley and Ciara Smith and Sean, Liam and Ella Fuentes. He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Louise Cassidy.The family will receive friends from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm on Sunday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff NJ. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerald's memory can be made to the Love Fund of Wyckoff or St. Baldrick's Foundation.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -