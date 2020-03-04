|
|
Gerald Cassidy
Gerald J. Cassidy, 84, of Wyckoff, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in New York City, Gerald lived in Washington Heights before moving to Wyckoff almost 50 years ago. He was a Social Studies teacher for 35 years for the New York City Board of Education until he retired in 1991. After his retirement he spent the next 18 years preparing taxes. Gerald is survived by his wife, Jane who he was married to for over 53 years. He is also survived by his beloved children, Kevin Cassidy, Tara Cassidy-Smith and husband Matthew, Cindy Fuentes and husband Brett. He will be dearly missed by his loving grandchildren: Riley and Ciara Smith and Sean, Liam and Ella Fuentes. He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Louise Cassidy.The family will receive friends from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm on Sunday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff NJ. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerald's memory can be made to the Love Fund of Wyckoff or St. Baldrick's Foundation.