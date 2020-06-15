Gerald D. Rigante
1939 - 2020
Gerald D. Rigante

Hawthorne - Gerald D. Rigante, age 80 of Hawthorne, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Gerald was born in Brooklyn, NY, he lived in Hasbrouck Heights, Wood-Ridge and had been a resident of Wyckoff before moving to Hawthorne five years ago. In 1958, he enlisted in the US Army, serving faithfully until his honorable discharge in 1964 in both active duty and as a reservist. Prior to his retirement, Gerald was the proprietor of Rigante Enterprises and owner of Allstar Auto Parts, in Wood-Ridge, NJ. Gerald is a former member of the Wood-Ridge Lions Club, where he had served as President. He was a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church, Franklin Lakes. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Gail M. Rigante of Hawthorne, NJ, and his loving children; Domenic Rigante and his wife, Jacqueline of Wyckoff, NJ, Carolyn Layton of Franklin Lakes, NJ and Patrick Rigante and his wife, Rayna of Totowa, NJ, along with his sister, Rosalie Lemmon of Framingham, MA. Left to carry on their grandfather's legacy are his seven grandchildren; Nicole, Brianna, Grant, Jack, Samantha, Daniel, and Benjamin. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
