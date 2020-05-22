Gerald DunnGerald (Jerry) Dunn a/k/a 'Duney', Dad, and 'Popop', of Glen Rock, NJ, left us on May 12, 2020 at the age of 90. Jerry was born in the Bronx, NYC, on March 21, 1930, the son of Sally [nee Mayer] and Hyman Dunn. He was predeceased by his wife, the love of his life and his best friend, Jacqueline Dunn in November 2017. He grew up in the Bronx during the Depression, born as a die-hard Yankees fan, and remained so until the very end. He even attended Yankee games with his family last May and stayed for the full double header last July. Last year he visited the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY for a behind the scenes tour of the archives, where he excitedly swung the bats of his childhood heroes. He also enjoyed watching football, basketball and horseracing, and knew the stats, the history and the lore of each.He would tell anyone and everyone that his life truly began when he met his wife Jacqueline (Jackie). They frequently traveled abroad and within the United States, and even commuted to work, every day together, for more than 25 years. Jerry and Jackie were also the best of friends. For more than 40 years they could be seen walking down the streets of Glen Rock, hand in hand, swinging their hands as they walked, like a pair of teenagers.Jerry was one of the kindest and gentlest of men, a gentle man, and a gentleman. Jerry was an animal lover and a committed vegan. He was a wonderful and understanding friend, always willing and able to lend a helping hand, provide advice or just a broad shoulder to lean on or cry on. Jerry understood how to love unconditionally and non-judgmentally, and with an unparalleled openness. Always up for a good time and a good joke, Jerry had a ready and easy laugh.At the age of 42, Jerry started his own business, Jaygee Printing, a printing company in midtown Manhattan. His customers included well-known upscale jewelry and fashion houses in NYC and the iconic discos Studio 54, Bonds, and New York New York, where he rubbed elbows with the rich and famous. Not too bad for a poor kid from the Bronx! In Jerry they found a sincere, creative, trustworthy and honest business man.Jerry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Every Sunday morning for the last 8 years, he and his son-in-law John would go have breakfast. His family was paramount to him. He was father to Brenda Kolata [Mitchell], Marc Dunn [Liz], and Lisa Arkin [John], and Kenneth Arkin [deceased]. He was the much beloved and proud 'Popop' of fellow Yankee's fan Rebecca Arkin [Alexander], and Jaime Depozo [Alex] and Charles Dunn [Cherlisa], and 3 great-grandchildren.Jerry was a friend to all and an inspiration to his family-An unfailing support for, and protector of, those whom he loved. He was our hero and he will be missed more than he will ever know. We lost a great and humble man. Until we meet again. Donations in memory of Jerry Dunncan be mailed to: Friends of the Glen Rock Arboretum, P.O. Box 34, Glen Rock, NJ 07452, Or through the website: