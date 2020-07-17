Gerald "Coach" Furst
Delray Beach, FL - Gerald "Coach" Furst, 89, passed away Thursday July 9th, 2020 surrounded by family.
He was born in Passaic, New Jersey and attended Pope Pius XII high school. He received a football scholarship to attend the University of Virginia where he played for four years and received his Master's degree. Upon graduation, he was signed by the New York Giants.
In 1954, he married Mary Ann Baker. With Mary Ann by his side, he lived an extraordinary life filled of diverse careers. Passionate coach, teacher, salesman, business executive, champion athlete, real estate developer, and entrepreneur. A career opportunity ultimately led him and his family to Ocean City, Maryland.
He began in Ocean City with the developing of Mystic Harbor on route 611. Going back to his passion for fitness, he opened a health club in the Sheraton (now Clarion) in the late 1970's. In 1983, he and Mary Ann built and opened Ocean City Health and Racquet Club. A year later, they opened OC Sneakers Restaurant, which later became Windows on the Bay. Gerry, Mary Ann and family provided fitness, wellness and recreation to the community for over 30 years. During this time, he also assisted Mary Ann in the creation and operating of Coach's Corner Diner, which is now operated by their son Martin and his family.
Gerry's wife Mary Ann precedes him in death. He is survived by his children Mary Ann (Paul) Hartman, Jerry (Suzy) Furst, Beverly (Robert) Cairo, Martin (Jennifer) Furst; his grandchildren Natalie (Alessandro) Fraschetti, Eric (Brooke) Hartman, Lauren Hartman, Kristina Hartman, Chase (Annette) Furst, James Furst, Sonny Furst, Barbara Furst and Martin M. Furst; his great grandchildren Luciano, Indah, and Paxton Fraschetti and Ava Furst.
A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at a future date. Anyone wishing to express condolences may sign the guest book at www.edgleycremationservices.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches, Mealsonwheelspalmbeaches.org
