Gerald G. "Jerry" Kallman Sr.
Ramsey - Gerald George "Jerry" Kallman Sr. 89, of Ramsey, peacefully passed away on May 20, 2020. Jerry was the oldest of two sons born to Clara and Gerald Kallman in 1931. A child of the Great Depression, Jerry's tireless work-ethic found its roots when at age 16, with the death of his father, he helped support his household, his mom, and his younger brother, Ernie. Proud of his Jesuit education and scholastic achievements at St. Peter's Prep High School (Jersey City), St. Peter's College (BA), and Fordham University (MA), Jerry was quick to recall his numerous track and field records, one of which remains intact 70 years later. In 1961, Jerry founded Kallman Associates, a one-man consultancy firm that would become a world-renowned international trade show management company. A global traveler, very often accompanied by life-partner Lorraine, Jerry organized trade events on six continents establishing relationships and forging friendships wherever he traveled. For nearly four-decades he represented the German State of Bavaria and the Munich Trade Fair organization. His success in fostering trade between the U.S. and Germany earned him both the "Key to the City" of Munich and the country's highest honor given to non-German citizens, the Federal Cross of Merit. In the United States, Jerry was recognized with Lifetime Achievement Awards by every major trade fair industry association. Jerry was a four-time Paul Harris Fellow of the Ridgewood, NJ Rotary Club with more than 40 years of perfect attendance. In 2008, he established the Ridgewood Rotary Foundation dedicated to supporting the Kishermoruak Primary School in the Maasai Mara Reserve in southern Kenya. He and Lorraine were regular visitors to the school and oversaw the allocation of donations that supported the feeding, fresh water, medical treatment, shelter, and education of some 600 local children. Jerry is pre-deceased by his first wife, Marguerite (1969), his daughter Patricia (1960) and his only sibling, Ernie (1996) and survived by the "love of his life" and wife of 43 years, Lorraine; daughters Meg, Kathy, and Ann, and sons Jerry Jr. and Tom and their families. His legacy also includes 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a niece, nephew and sister-in-law, Sandy Kallman. Statesman, educator, industry leader, philanthropist, husband, father, and friend, for 89 years Jerry Kallman Sr. brought great things to the world and now shares in God's promise of eternal peace. Funeral arrangements were entrusted into the care of Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. The family appreciates your condolences and humbly suggests any donations to the Ridgewood Rotary Foundation's Kishermoruak Primary School. Please visit www.kallman.com for donation details.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.