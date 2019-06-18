Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Greenblatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Greenblatt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald "Jerry" Greenblatt Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Greenblatt, age 86, a longtime resident of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday morning June 17, 2019 at his home.

Beloved husband of the late Ruth Greenblatt. Devoted father of Susanne Greenblatt, and Kenneth Greenblatt. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Alex Greenblatt. Dear brother of Milton Greenblatt and his wife Phyllis.

Jerry was a graduate of Rutgers College where he earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and did graduate work in economics at Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was an active member of the Benjamin N. Cardozo Knights of Pythias Lodge #163 in Fair Lawn. He will be missed.

Services will be 1 pm today at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ.

Memorial donations in memory of Gerald Greenblatt may be made to Valley Hospital Hospice 15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ 07652,

www.valleyhospice.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now