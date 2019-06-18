|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Greenblatt, age 86, a longtime resident of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday morning June 17, 2019 at his home.
Beloved husband of the late Ruth Greenblatt. Devoted father of Susanne Greenblatt, and Kenneth Greenblatt. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Alex Greenblatt. Dear brother of Milton Greenblatt and his wife Phyllis.
Jerry was a graduate of Rutgers College where he earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and did graduate work in economics at Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was an active member of the Benjamin N. Cardozo Knights of Pythias Lodge #163 in Fair Lawn. He will be missed.
Services will be 1 pm today at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
Memorial donations in memory of Gerald Greenblatt may be made to Valley Hospital Hospice 15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ 07652,
www.valleyhospice.com.