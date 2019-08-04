Services
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
(212) 288-3500
Gerald H. Blum


1932 - 2019
Manhattan - Gerald H. Blum passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 in Manhattan at the age of 86.

He was born on September 24, 1932 and for a time lived in Bayonne and North Bergen, NJ. He graduated from New York University with a degree in liberal arts.

While still in college and living in Greenwich Village, he wanted a part-time job. Walking up Fifth Avenue, he was stopped in his tracks by the windows of

Lord &Taylor. One featured French designer, Jaques Fath clothes on mannequins in dramatic poses. "I thought this looks like an interesting place to work", he said. He went in and was hired as a stock boy.

His career was interrupted by the draft and two years in the Quarter Master Corps. He returned to Lord & Taylor and was moved into the Executive Training Program. This led to an ascent to the top in a 40 year career culminating as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales Promotion. During that time he was responsible for all the major promotions and events that Lord &Taylor presented. On one occasion, when the store was promoting Florence, Italy, he even had a life size replica of Michelangelo's David installed on the main floor. Many other storewide events promoted American Designers and creative talents from Savannah, New Orleans, Santa Fe, Nantucket and the Hamptons. He named these promotions: Focus America.

He created The Lord & Taylor Rose Award which was given annually to outstanding recipients that included Lillian Hellman, Walter Cronkite, Zubin Mehta, Beverly Sills, I.M. Pei, Ella Fitzgerald, Norman Mailer, Barbara Walters, Hal Prince and Lady Bird Johnson.

After retiring from Lord &Taylor, he joined Ann Taylor in 1989 as Vice Chairman and Director of Marketing and Merchandise Direction, a position he held until the end of 1991.

Then, pursuing a lifetime dream, he began a second career, one that he had always wanted … to act. He enrolled in the Playwrights Horizon Theatre School, appeared in a number of off Broadway plays and films and even played a Supreme Court Justice. Twice a year, up until recent years, he went to London to see every play he could. And, for over thirty years, he maintained a home in Bridgehampton, NY.

Reflecting on his flourishing and successful life, he said, "Constantly look for the next thing. Keep going on. Don't look back".

He is survived by his niece, Barbara Greenbaum, nephew Marc Greenbaum and his wife, Linda Stoller, and his grandniece Samantha Greenbaum. His longtime partner, Donald Brooks, predeceased him.

Donations in his memory may be made to The Perlman Music Program.
