Gerald (Jerry) Hunter
North Caldwell - Gerald (Jerry) William Hunter, of North Caldwell, formerly of Little Falls, entered into eternal life on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 74. He was a graduate of Passaic Valley High School and William Paterson University. He joined the Little Falls Police Department in 1974 and retired in 2009 as Chief of Police. Jerry always took great pride in his role in law enforcement and left his mark in protecting and serving the community he loved. He was a kind, compassionate and humble man who will be missed by many.
He was predeceased by his mother, Ellen (Bayda) Hunter and his brother Kenneth. Jerry leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Claire, who was the love of his life. Devoted father of his three cherished daughters, Christina Hutto (husband Peter), Kathleen Hunter-Cascio (husband James), and Jennifer Korman (husband Seth). Adored Pop-Pop of Christopher and Victoria Babcock (along with their father George Babcock), Gianna and John Hutto, Tyler, Alexander and Evan Korman. Dear brother in law of Kathleen and Michael Jakubas. Loving uncle to Michael (wife Jessica and daughter Ava) Jakubas and Janine Brychta (husband Herb). Loving nephew of Marie Bayda and Nancy Bayda, along with several cousins.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church, 473 Main Street, Little Falls. Please arrive at the funeral home at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry's memory to Little Falls PBA 346, PO Box 142, Little Falls, NJ 07424 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.