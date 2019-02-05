|
Gerald J. Lubrano
Woodcliff Lake - Lubrano, Gerald J. "Jerry", of Woodcliff Lake, NJ, passed away in his home on February 2nd, 2019 after a brief illness. Gerald grew up in Bergenfield with his mother Gloria, late father Gerald and his 5 siblings. He moved to Woodcliff Lake in 1978 with the expansion of his company Twin Boro Termite and Pest Control. He spent his last days surrounded by friends, eating lobster and spending time with his daughter Brady and her husband Leo, son Jerry and wife Sabrina. Gerald was a proud member of the Son's of the Legion, a Parishioner of Our Lady Mother of the Church for over 40 years, D.A.R.E picnic volunteer, a BBQ fanatic and a man who would give the shirt off his own back for anyone who needed it. He was a great father and friend to many. He will be greatly missed but will always be remembered as the amazing, generous and kind man he was. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, February 6th from 3-8PM. A Mass celebrating Gerald's life and faith will be held at Our Lady Mother of the Church in Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Thursday, February 7th at 11AM with private cremation to follow. Becker-Funeralhome.com