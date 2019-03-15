|
Gerald J. "Jerry" Woods
Lodi - Gerald J. "Jerry" Woods, 74, of Lodi passed away March 12, 2019. Born in Passaic, he was a lifelong resident of Lodi. Before retiring Jerry was the DPW Director for the Borough of Lodi, a member of the Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local 15 for forty-eight years, past Recording Secretary and Business Agent of Local 15, past Executive Secretary of North New Jersey Council of Carpenters, Commissioner of the Lodi Housing Authority, past president and trustee of the Lodi Board of Education, past advisory board member of the Lodi Boys and Girls Club, past treasurer of Lodi Recreation Wrestling, past board member of the Lodi Jr. Rams Football Program, past member of the Italian-American Forum of Lodi, Lodi Loyal Order of Moose #1971 , past member of the Lodi Lions Club and member of the Ocean Beach Yacht Club. Predeceased by his first wife Carolyn (nee Wilson), his parents William and Marion Woods, four brothers William, Walter, Michael and Thomas Woods, two sisters Rita Pissott and Rosalind Bua and Beloved husband of the late Virginia "Ginger" (nee Abbate). Devoted father of Gerald and wife Shelly of Alpena, MI, Joseph and wife Nancy of Hewitt, Craig and wife Danielle of Manchester and Dr. Christian Woods and wife Karina of Leesburg, VA. Loving grandfather of Tyler, Matthew, Craig, Jonathan, Sean, Brianna, Nicholas, Connor, Bryce, Elijah and great-grandfather of Joey, Preston and Jace. Dear brother-in-law of Larry and Jojo Conti. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Caring father figure of Jackie Mistretta. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4-8 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com