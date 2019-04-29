Services
Hasbrouck Heights - Gerald "Jerry" K. Doherty, 85, a lifelong resident of Hasbrouck Heights, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary K. (nee Collins). Loving father to Thomas Doherty, and his fiance Patricia Ryan, and George Doherty, and his wife Kristin. Caring grandfather of Rebecca Doherty. Before retiring in 1990, Jerry was a manager for 25 years at N.Y. Bell Telephone Co., in New York. After graduating St. Peter's Prep and St. Peter's University, Jerry served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a parishioner of Assumption R.C. Church in Wood-Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, 10:00 AM from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 10:30 AM Assumption Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday 6 - 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Bergen County Animal Shelter, 100 United Lane, Teterboro, NJ 07608, in memory of Gerald "Jerry" K. Doherty, would be appreciated.
