Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Gerald L. Morelli


1942 - 2020
Gerald L. Morelli Obituary
Gerald L. Morelli

Park Ridge - Gerald L. Morelli, 77, of Park Ridge, formerly of Old Tappan and Norwood, passed away on March 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Johnson). Cherished father of Lori Ryan and husband David, Gerald Morelli and wife Barbara, Matthew Morelli, Janine Morelli and Jennifer Morelli. Proud grandfather of Connor, Melissa, Liliana, Matthew and Jonathan. Dearest brother of Maureen D'Ercole and husband Frank, Kevin Morelli and wife Norma and Richard Morelli and wife Patricia.

Gerald was a business owner and entrepreneur. He loved nature and the outdoors and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Unfortunately, due to the current global health crisis, funeral services for Gerald will be private. A memorial mass to honor and celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
