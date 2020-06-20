Gerald LoProto Jr.
Charlotte, NC, Gerald LoProto Jr, 68, formerly of Lodi, NJ.
Gerald LoProto passed away suddenly on June18th, 2020.
He was predeceased by his Parents, Gerald & Irene LoProto.
Beloved husband of Cristina. Loving father to Jerry III of Chicago, IL, Noel Irwin (husband Patrick), Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Cristian, Charlotte, NC & one grandson, James Irwin. Jerry was brother to James LoProto of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ & Jeffrey LoProto (wife, Pauline), Clifton NJ.
Cremation will be private. Memorial Service to follow at a later date.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.