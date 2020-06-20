Gerald LoProto Jr.
Gerald LoProto Jr.

Charlotte, NC, Gerald LoProto Jr, 68, formerly of Lodi, NJ.

Gerald LoProto passed away suddenly on June18th, 2020.

He was predeceased by his Parents, Gerald & Irene LoProto.

Beloved husband of Cristina. Loving father to Jerry III of Chicago, IL, Noel Irwin (husband Patrick), Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Cristian, Charlotte, NC & one grandson, James Irwin. Jerry was brother to James LoProto of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ & Jeffrey LoProto (wife, Pauline), Clifton NJ.

Cremation will be private. Memorial Service to follow at a later date.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
