Gerald Monnecka Obituary
Ringwood - Monnecka, Gerald age 82 of Ringwood on Thursday March 19, 2020. Born in Union City lived in Cliffside Park before moving to Ringwood in 1972. Gerald worked for the Amalgamated Lithographers Union in NY, NY for many years retiring in 1990. He is the beloved husband of Mary (Rutch) Monnecka of Ringwood and loving father of Gary Monnecka of Wanaque, Gerald Monnecka and his wife Jean of Ringwood and John Monnecka of Oakland. Dear brother of Lorraine Watson of Beverly Hills, Florida and Janet Briggs of Inverness, Florida. Devoted grandfather of John Jr., Gary Jr., Nicole, Ashley, Melissa, Mikayla and Gerald III. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell
