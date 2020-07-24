Gerald O'Donnell

1/1
Wallington - O'Donnell, Gerald, 72, of Wallington, New Jersey, passed away on July 19, 2020. He was from Bayonne and also lived in Rutherford and Las Vegas, Nevada. He was predeceased by his parents Gerald & Rosemary O'Donnell, his sister Kathleen, and his brother Thomas. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Ruth O'Donnell (DeFrino) whom he had been married to for 29 years, his sister Patricia (Sal) Tomei, two nephews, Vincent and Gabriel, his Aunt Patricia McCoy plus many other aunts and cousins. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Michael DeFrino, sister-in-law Annette (James) Gardella, sister-in-law Linda (John) Maitner, and uncle to Jamie and Mickey Gardella. Jerry was a retired Police Officer from the Palisades Interstate Parkway, a graduate of Bayonne High School, received an Associate's Degree in Culinary Arts from New York's Sullivan Community College and studied in Germany for part of the curriculum. He loved weight lifting, scuba diving, Pugs and all other animals. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a future date. Anyone wishing to express sympathy and condolences may sign the guest book at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home website, stellatofuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
