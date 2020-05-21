Gerald Thomas Gill



Thompson, PA - Gerald Thomas Gill, age 74, of Thompson, PA, died at home on May 17, 2020, following a nearly two-year battle with cancer. Jerry fought bravely to extend his life after initially being told that he had a mere three months to live.



A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, after pandemic restrictions are lifted and friends and family may once again come together.



Jerry was born on Staten Island, NY, on April 11, 1946, and soon after moved to Waldwick, NJ, where he spent the remainder of his youth. The oldest of five siblings, Jerry was fortunate to gain entry to Don Bosco High School, Ramsay, NJ. Many lasting friendships grew from his years as a "Bosco Boy" and it gave him great pleasure to reconnect with old friends and swap remembrances. He was known as "Big Jer" during his high school years and his time at Don Bosco likely spurred Jerry's joy in bestowing nicknames. His children each respond to multiple names, none of which will ever appear on an official document, as did every pet that was lucky to be taken into the Gill home. It is also why he is known to his grandchildren as "Cookie", a commentary on his love of baked goods and a seemingly endless capacity to devour chocolate chip cookies, crumb cake, and apple pie. One good turn deserves another.



After earning an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College, Jerry had a long career in banking and international finance, working primarily in Los Angeles and New York City. The years spent living on the west coast with weekends enjoying Malibu beaches, boogie boarding for hours with his kids, and car trips roaming the Southwest, the built-in cassette player blasting the Eagles, are remembered fondly by his family. As were the years spent in Princeton Junction and Princeton, NJ, and the enduring friendships that grew out of raising children together, golfing on the weekends, and supporting each other through life's changes.



Jerry's great loves were his wife of 52 years, Kathleen (Job) and his children, Tara (husband Edward Crouter and grandsons Eamon and Lachlan Gill Crouter, Washington, DC), Sean (wife Maureen and grandchildren Jack and Molly Gill, Morganville, NJ) and Brendan (husband Joe Brownell, Bronxville, NY). Jerry was an involved husband, father, and grandfather, and proud of the life he and Kathy built together.



Through the years, Jerry and Kathy were "parents" to numerous cats, truly too many to count, and two dogs. All were loved extravagantly and grew to tremendous proportions. His family is certain that a parade of overly large felines awaits Jerry, ready to begin the next adventure together.



Jerry made his final statement in choosing the day he died. May 17 is Norway's Independence Day, significant as his much-loved maternal grandmother, Torborg Lindefjell O'Leary, was born in Helle. Throughout his life, Jerry enjoyed frequent contact with his Norwegian cousins and their Norwegian family tree dating back to the 1400s is prominently placed in his home. May 17 is also the birthday of his daughter, Tara, and the late Frances O'Leary Timpone, a favorite aunt. Jerry died at home with Kathy by his side, having just spoken with and been embraced by his children, their spouses, and grandchildren the day before.



In addition to Kathy, his children and grandchildren, Jerry is survived by two sisters, Diane Peterson of NC and Christine Gill of MD, seven nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.



He is predeceased by his brothers, Joseph and Michael, his parents Helen T. O'Leary and Joseph F. Gill, and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.



In Jerry's memory, donations may be sent to:



Don Bosco Preparatory High School



492 Franklin Turnpike



Ramsey, N.J. 07446









