|
|
Gerald Zakim
Wanaque - Gerald Zakim, age 91, of Wanaque, NJ, formerly of Paterson and Wayne, passed away peacefully on Saturday night at his home. Beloved husband of Phyllis H. (nee Hamburg) Zakim for 68 years, devoted father of Stuart Zakim of Montclair, NJ, Elayna Kirschtel and her husband David of New City, NY and the late Leonard Zakim of Newton, MA, cherished and proud grandfather of Andrew, Alex, Jonathan, Joshua (Grace), Shari (Philip), Deena (Jesse), Aaron (Michal), Jason and Naomi, dear great grandfather of Leo, Lev and Lyla, dear brother of the late Sam Zakim and the late Esther Zakim Fox. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of a construction and consulting firm in Northern New Jersey and had a patent for a waterproof coating system. Gerald was a graduate of Clemson University, in South Carolina where he earned a Bachelors degree and was a Navy veteran of W.W. II. Gerald was a longtime member of Temple Beth Tikvah, in Wayne since 1966, was a member of the Veritans and the YM-YWHA of Northern New Jersey, in Wayne, where he was inducted in the Sport's Hall of Fame for his time as a basketball referee in the 1940s. Services will be 2:00 PM today at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Independent United Jersey Verein Cemetery, McBride Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Gerald Zakim may be made to the Lenny Zakim Fund 33 Arch Street, 26th Floor, Boston, MA 02110.