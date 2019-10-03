Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Lyndhurst, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Bernard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine A. Bernard


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine A. Bernard Obituary
Geraldine A. Bernard

North Venice, FL - Bernard, Geraldine A., 61, of North Venice, FL died on Friday, September 27, 2019. Geraldine was born in New York City, NY, was a resident of Morristown, Chatham, and Lyndhurst while she lived in New Jersey and also lived in Bermuda. Ms. Bernard worked as a US Customs Officer with the Department of Homeland Security, where she served faithfully for 37 years. Throughout her career, she got to meet many celebrities, politicians, and sports teams. Geraldine loved the beach, sunsets at the beach, music, girls' trips, laughing, and traveling. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Marie Bernard (nee Schultz) and by her older brother, William Bernard, Jr. She is survived by her younger brother, Terrence J. Bernard and his wife, Olha, by her nieces, Jhonna DeMarcky, Dawn Marie Axness, and Catherine Bernard, and by her beloved aunt and uncle, Edward and Audrey Coyne. She was adored and loved by many.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2 - 4 PM & 7 - 9 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Saturday, October 5 at 9 AM then to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lyndhurst where at 10 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now