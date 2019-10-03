|
Geraldine A. Bernard
North Venice, FL - Bernard, Geraldine A., 61, of North Venice, FL died on Friday, September 27, 2019. Geraldine was born in New York City, NY, was a resident of Morristown, Chatham, and Lyndhurst while she lived in New Jersey and also lived in Bermuda. Ms. Bernard worked as a US Customs Officer with the Department of Homeland Security, where she served faithfully for 37 years. Throughout her career, she got to meet many celebrities, politicians, and sports teams. Geraldine loved the beach, sunsets at the beach, music, girls' trips, laughing, and traveling. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Marie Bernard (nee Schultz) and by her older brother, William Bernard, Jr. She is survived by her younger brother, Terrence J. Bernard and his wife, Olha, by her nieces, Jhonna DeMarcky, Dawn Marie Axness, and Catherine Bernard, and by her beloved aunt and uncle, Edward and Audrey Coyne. She was adored and loved by many.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2 - 4 PM & 7 - 9 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Saturday, October 5 at 9 AM then to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lyndhurst where at 10 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst.