|
|
Geraldine Audrey Cuccio
Hackensack - Geraldine Audrey Cuccio (nee Chisdack) 84, of Hackensack passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Scranton, PA. to the late Irene (Olszewski) DeMartino. Beloved wife of Robert M. Cuccio. Devoted mother of Robyn M. Cuccio and Michael R. Cuccio and his wife Cheryl. Dear sister of Louise "Cookie" DeMartino, Carmen DeMartino and his wife Laura and the late John "Sonny" DeMartino and James "Jimmy" DeMartino. Dear sister-in-law of Shirley DeMartino the wife of "Sonny", Pat and Carl Rafanelli and the late Dolores and Jimmy Gordon. Loving grandmother of Michael Jr. and his mom Diana and Nicholas and Jonathan Cuccio. Also survived by her aunt Rita (Olszewski), cousins Edward, Leonard, Penny, Sadie and the late Mike Machinski and her many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Arrangements by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com