Geraldine C. Delaney
Emerson - Geraldine C. Delaney, 80, of Emerson, NJ, passed away at home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born November 25, 1939 in Staten Island, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Forbes) Schopp.
Geraldine is survived by her two sons, Michael and Noel Delaney; her daughter and son-in-law, Siobhan and Robert Censullo; and her four grandchildren, Karissa and Anthony Delaney, and Morgan and Jenna Censullo. She was predeceased by her two sons, Brendan and Patrick; daughter-in-law Dawn Delaney (LoGiudice) and her former husband Philip Delaney.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, January 4 from 2-4 PM at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Geraldine's memory may be made to North Shore Animal League.