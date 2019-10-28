Services
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resources
Geraldine Jaeger


1940 - 2019
Geraldine Jaeger Obituary
Geraldine Jaeger

Leesburg - Geraldine (nee Conti) Jaeger, 79, formerly of Little Falls, died Sept 11, 2019.

She is survived by her three children, Renee Hums, Cheri Hums and Jeffrey Hums and his wife, Emma of River Edge, NJ; her three grandchildren, Christopher, Joshua and Kristina; her sister, Sheila Conti and her brother, Louis Conti.

Memorial Visitation 2-4 pm on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Memorial Contributions may be made to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Visit www.bizub.com for complete info.
