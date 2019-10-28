|
Geraldine Jaeger
Leesburg - Geraldine (nee Conti) Jaeger, 79, formerly of Little Falls, died Sept 11, 2019.
She is survived by her three children, Renee Hums, Cheri Hums and Jeffrey Hums and his wife, Emma of River Edge, NJ; her three grandchildren, Christopher, Joshua and Kristina; her sister, Sheila Conti and her brother, Louis Conti.
Memorial Visitation 2-4 pm on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Memorial Contributions may be made to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Visit www.bizub.com for complete info.