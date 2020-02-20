Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:45 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Bonaventure R.C. Church
Paterson , NJ
Geraldine (Cimminiello) Leckel


1952 - 2020
Geraldine (Cimminiello) Leckel Obituary
Leckel, Geraldine (nee Cimminiello) age 68 of Wayne at rest in Wayne on February 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard Leckel of Wayne. Loving mother of Regina Leckel, Matthew Leckel and his wife Pam and Steven Leckel. Dear sister of Marie Sierra and Gina Wolf. Lifelong friend of Teresa Redman. Born in Serino, Prov. di Avellino, Italy, she stayed there for nine months before immigrating to the United States and residing in Paterson then West Paterson for twenty years then Totowa for ten years before moving to Wayne. She was a Bookkeeper for Passaic County Community College, Paterson for ten years before retiring in 2005. She loved playing cards and traveling with friends. She enjoyed trying new restaurants and loved to cook. She loved the holidays and her dogs. She traveled cross country 3 times and loved to sightsee. She loved being Italian and loved politics. She also enjoyed reading books. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Bonaventure R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:15 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday 2:00 - 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Tx 75231 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
