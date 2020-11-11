Geraldine Lurie
Hackensack - Geraldine N. Lurie (nee Bernstein), age 88 of Hackensack, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of the late Paul Lurie. Loving mother of Heather Lurie and her husband Elloitt Perla, and Jennifer Remer and her husband Douglas. A private burial will take place at New Montefiore Cemetery, Pine Lawn, NY. Memorial Donations in memory of Geraldine N. Lurie may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, American Kidney Association, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.