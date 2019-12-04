|
Geraldine Murray
Lodi - Geraldine Murray of Lodi formerly of Hackensack on November 28, 2019. Beloved mother of Karen Guarantano (James), Joycelyn Anderson (Duane), and Joe Hammond. Stepmother of Jacqueline La Parre, Larry Murray, sister of Diane Bolden, Gary Hammond. Also survived by 12 grandchildren other relatives and friends. Predeceased by her husband James Lee Murray. Funeral Services Saturday December 7, 10 am at Highway Holiness Church (Located within First Presbyterian Church) 64 Passaic St. Hackensack. Visitation 7-9 Friday and 9-10 am Sat. at the church. Cremation at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First St., Hackensack.