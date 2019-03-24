|
Geraldine Taylor
Rutherford - Geraldine Taylor, on Friday, March 22, 2019, of Rutherford, NJ, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away the age of 87.
Geraldine was born on January 28, 1932 to the late Rocco and Carmella DiCarlucci and grew up in Kearny, NJ.
She married Frank Taylor her husband of 55 years in 1956 and moved to Rutherford to raise their family.
"Gerry" was employed by Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford, NJ up until her retirement. She loved spending time with her husband Frank during their retirement years traveling about and visiting with her grandchildren and relatives. She had a wonderful smile, a loving spirit and a compassion for animals. Everyone that met her loved her.
Gerry was predeceased by her husband Frank in 2011; and her sisters Victoria, Virginia and brother Luka. She is survived by her sons, Michael and wife Susan; Frank and wife Charlene; her cherished grandchildren Michael, Kaitlyn, Matthew and Blake. And many more relatives and friends. Funeral from the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave., Rutherford, NJ on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 9:00 am thence to St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford, NJ, where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30 am. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-8 pm. For more information or condolences, visit www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com