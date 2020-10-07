Geraldine "Tidi" Theresa Hoag
Upper Saddle River - Geraldine "Tidi" Theresa Hoag (née Rohs), 94, died a non Covid related death with her daughter by her side on September 23, 2020. As a long time resident of Upper Saddle River, NJ, she went peacefully back to her husband Kenyon Hoag. She is survived by all her children, Charles Stuart Hoag, Christopher Hoag , Elizabeth (Abby) Saboda and Geraldine T. Hoag. Adored grandmother of Kenyon Hoag, Lydia Saboda, Colin Hoag, James Hoag, and Martha Metzdorf. Her hobbies included playing tennis and bridge. She was also a member of the Democratic Party and she loved to travel the world. Marital achievements included the creation and success of Kenyon Hoag Associates. She also had faithful attendance to the choir at the Church of Presentation in Upper Saddle River, NJ. She loved her children. She will be missed by her family. Burial will be private at St. Luke's Cemetery in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
