Geraldine Wilke
Hasbrouck Heights - WILKE, Geraldine, (nee) Bertone, on February 6, 2020, of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, formerly of Rutherford, NJ, age 85. Geraldine was born in Jersey City, NJ and had worked as a purchasing agent for Paul Hanson Lamp Company in South Hackensack, NJ. She was a longtime member of the 55 Kip Center in Rutherford and a parishioner of St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford, NJ. Beloved mother to Russell and his wife Barbara, Ronald, Geralyn Caughey and her husband Patrick, David and his wife Heather. Dear sister to Judith Murphy. Cherished grandmother to Nicolette and her husband Zachary Hastings, Allison Wilke, Patrick, Sheridan, Delaney, Emmett, and Caroline Caughey, Katie, Sydney, and Andie Wilke. Adored great grandmother to Violet and Quinn Hastings. Geraldine is also survived her former spouse Richard Wilke. Funeral from the Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave., Rutherford , NJ on Monday February 10, 2020 at 8:30 am thence to St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford, NJ where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30 am. Private cremation to follow. Visiting hours Sunday 3-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Geraldine's memory to the 55 Kip Center 55 Kip Ave., Rutherford, NJ 07070. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com