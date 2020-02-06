Services
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
For more information about
Geraldine Wilke
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
8:30 AM
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mary RC Church
Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Wilke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Wilke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Wilke Obituary
Geraldine Wilke

Hasbrouck Heights - WILKE, Geraldine, (nee) Bertone, on February 6, 2020, of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, formerly of Rutherford, NJ, age 85. Geraldine was born in Jersey City, NJ and had worked as a purchasing agent for Paul Hanson Lamp Company in South Hackensack, NJ. She was a longtime member of the 55 Kip Center in Rutherford and a parishioner of St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford, NJ. Beloved mother to Russell and his wife Barbara, Ronald, Geralyn Caughey and her husband Patrick, David and his wife Heather. Dear sister to Judith Murphy. Cherished grandmother to Nicolette and her husband Zachary Hastings, Allison Wilke, Patrick, Sheridan, Delaney, Emmett, and Caroline Caughey, Katie, Sydney, and Andie Wilke. Adored great grandmother to Violet and Quinn Hastings. Geraldine is also survived her former spouse Richard Wilke. Funeral from the Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave., Rutherford , NJ on Monday February 10, 2020 at 8:30 am thence to St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford, NJ where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30 am. Private cremation to follow. Visiting hours Sunday 3-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Geraldine's memory to the 55 Kip Center 55 Kip Ave., Rutherford, NJ 07070. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -