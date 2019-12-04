|
Dr. Gerard Anthony Giuricich, Jr
Blairstown - Dr. Gerard Anthony Giuricich, Jr., age 65, of Blairstown, NJ, (formerly of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ), passed away surrounded by his family following a sudden illness on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
He was born on March 16, 1954 to Gerard and Carmela Giuricich in Jersey City, NJ. Better known as "Doc G" to many, he impacted the lives of countless people through his career as a chiropractor. Doc G also worked for 23 years at Blair Academy, where he developed lifelong relationships with the student-athletes, treating them as if they were part of his own family. He took pride in bringing holiday cheer to as many people as he could, dressing as Santa Claus in the community. Doc possessed the rare ability to instantly light up a room with his smile, turn strangers into new friends and make anyone around him comfortable.
He was a loving husband to his wife of 41 years, Marie (Clynes); father to five children, Jenny-Ree (Blair) Hedges, Jody (Jessica) Giuricich, Jessica (Christopher) Reger, Jay Giuricich (Lara Yeager), and Gina (Luke) O'Rourke; he was the proud "Papa Santa" to eight grandchildren, with the ninth expected this spring. He loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in their sporting events, often being the loudest parent on the sideline.
In continuing his legacy as a Santa Claus in the community, in lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that Papa Santa's spirit and memory be kept alive through the sponsorship of a child during this holiday season through a local organization that fulfills a child's Christmas wishes.
His family will be receiving visitation from 10:00am - 1:30pm Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Newbaker Funeral home 200 Route 94 Blairstown, New Jersey (use Columbia, NJ for GPS). A service of remembrance will begin at 1:30pm.