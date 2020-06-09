Gerard J. Bukowski
Lyndhurst - Bukowski, Gerard J., 75, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Maryanne & Joseph Bukowski and Steven Zaorski. Loving husband of Jean (nee Michallis) Bukowski. Cherished father of Keith and the late Paul Bukowski. Dear brother of Dr. Kenneth Zaorski & his wife Sophie and the late Mary Paulinette. Adored grandfather of Michael. He is survived by his canine companion Louie and many nieces and nephews. Gerard was a BM 3 in the Navy during the Vietnam War, serving from 1967-1971. Before retiring in 2009, he worked in the printing industry for many years. Mr. Bukowski was the past commander of the American Legion Post 139 and a coach for the Lyndhurst Jr. Football League. Arrangements under the direction of Ippolito- Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.




