Gerard J. Bukowski
Lyndhurst - Bukowski, Gerard J., 75, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Maryanne & Joseph Bukowski and Steven Zaorski. Loving husband of Jean (nee Michallis) Bukowski. Cherished father of Keith and the late Paul Bukowski. Dear brother of Dr. Kenneth Zaorski & his wife Sophie and the late Mary Paulinette. Adored grandfather of Michael. He is survived by his canine companion Louie and many nieces and nephews. Gerard was a BM 3 in the Navy during the Vietnam War, serving from 1967-1971. Before retiring in 2009, he worked in the printing industry for many years. Mr. Bukowski was the past commander of the American Legion Post 139 and a coach for the Lyndhurst Jr. Football League. Arrangements under the direction of Ippolito- Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
Lyndhurst - Bukowski, Gerard J., 75, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Maryanne & Joseph Bukowski and Steven Zaorski. Loving husband of Jean (nee Michallis) Bukowski. Cherished father of Keith and the late Paul Bukowski. Dear brother of Dr. Kenneth Zaorski & his wife Sophie and the late Mary Paulinette. Adored grandfather of Michael. He is survived by his canine companion Louie and many nieces and nephews. Gerard was a BM 3 in the Navy during the Vietnam War, serving from 1967-1971. Before retiring in 2009, he worked in the printing industry for many years. Mr. Bukowski was the past commander of the American Legion Post 139 and a coach for the Lyndhurst Jr. Football League. Arrangements under the direction of Ippolito- Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.