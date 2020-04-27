|
Gerard J. Hudert
West Orange - Gerard J. (Jerry) Hudert, 92, of West Orange, NJ (formerly of Ramsey) was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on April 24, 2020. Jerry is predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Rosemarie (DiBello).Cherished father of Robert F. (Debra) of Wayne, NJ; Steven of Park Ridge, NJ; and Kathryn Hagan (Gerard) of Mahwah, NJ. Adored grandfather of Robert G. and Timothy Hudert and Bryan, Lauren, Benjamin, and Sean Hagan. Jerry grew up in Brooklyn and Queens, NY, before moving to Ramsey in 1963. His passions in life were his family, the Catholic Church, and his decades-long police career. Jerry will be remembered by his loved ones as a quiet, kind, and humble man of God who enjoyed big Italian family dinners, long walks around the neighborhood, and his selfless service to others. He is a graduate of St. Francis College in Brooklyn (B.A.) and Fordham University (MSW). He also studied at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Huntington, NY, prior to taking a job at Angel Guardian Home in Brooklyn where he met his bride-to-be. He then went on to a position with the NYC Parole Office before being appointed to the NYPD where he served for 22 years, primarily in the Youth Division. Upon retirement he began a second career as Juvenile Aid Director with the Lyndhurst, NJ police department for 16 years. A very active parishioner at St. Paul R.C Church in Ramsey, Jerry served as president of the Holy Name Society, a member of the Men's Cornerstone, and volunteered as a lector and a Eucharistic minister. In addition, he was the leader of the annual men's parish retreat to the Cardinal Spellman Retreat House in Riverdale, NY. Interment is private. Arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Memorial mass to be held when the public health situation allows. Jerry was a generous man who faithfully donated to many charities. To honor him, the family asks for you to consider making a donation to in his name. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.