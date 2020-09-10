Gerard "Gerry" J. Maughan
Mirror Lake - Gerard "Gerry" J. Maughan, of Mirror Lake, NH and New York, NY (formerly of Park Ridge, NJ) left us suddenly on September 8th, 2020 at the young age of 67. Gerry is survived by his beloved wife Joanne (Heintz) Maughan, daughter Lauren Maughan Denklau (Mike Denklau), sons Tom Maughan (Liz Ouellet Maughan) and John Maughan, grandson Hunter, and sister Maureen Maughan Brewi (Jim Brewi) and many nephews, nieces, cousins, wonderful friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Ada, and sister, Barbara Altomonte.
Gerry was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 26, 1952 and attended St. Vincent Ferrer and Brooklyn Prep and was a member of the "Flatbush Flyers" before matriculating to Villanova University (Class of 1974) where he received a BA in Finance and later earned his MBA at NYU Stern. He was also a CPA.
Gerry had a successful career in finance where he started as an accountant, worked at Chemical Bank for 10+ years, and ultimately ran his own business, GJ Maughan & Associates where he restructured small to mid-size businesses as their interim CEO/CFO.
"Ger-Bear" was the ultimate father and volunteer. He sat selflessly at countless swim meets and football games every weekend, drove the 5:30am carpools, and ran numerous snack-bars at weekend long baseball tournaments. He was his children's biggest and proudest supporter. Gerry also coached soccer, baseball, and basketball for 10+ years in Park Ridge for all three of his children and was a multi-term councilmen for the Borough of Park Ridge and served as the Park Ridge Police Commissioner during his terms. Gerry was currently serving as the President of his Manhattan Co-op Board. He was also a faithful Villanova alum, attending the Big East Tournament annually with his "cronies" and serving on his class year's reunion board.
Gerry loved boating and cycling and recently completed his dream home, "Camp Gerry", on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire with his wife. Gerry stocked his camp with all of his favorite toys- boats, jetskis, tubes, catamarans, snowmobiles - and loved sharing them with his friends and family. Gerry was an avid cyclist completing 'Ride the Rockies' and 'Ragbrai' for 10+ years, and the week before his passing, was riding 100+ miles a week around the lake. He also competed in the Granite Man Triathlon with his family for over 20 years in Wolfeboro, NH.
To Gerry, "every day was Saturday." He truly loved life and his warmth and unique sense of humor meant he was constantly making new friends. While there was always "time and Gerry Maughan time," his later years revolved around spending time with family and watching every sunset from his dock (or boat), beer in hand. Gerry gave us a lifetime of laughter, stories, and great times. We will miss him endlessly.
Lord Funeral Home in Wolfeboro, NH is handling the arrangements. A private visiting will take place for immediate family only Friday, September 11th, and an invitation-only Celebration of Life will take place at his dream home Saturday afternoon, September 12th. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to his beloved alma mater, Villanova University with checks mailed to The Maughan Family Scholarship Fund, Villanova University - Development, 800 Lancaster Avenue, Villanova, PA 19085 or online at villanova.edu/makeagift
and select "Memorial gifts" with a comment of Gerry's name.