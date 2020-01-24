|
Gerard J. O'Neill
Four Oaks, NC - Gerard J. O'Neill age 66 of Four Oaks, NC died suddenly on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Formerly of Waldwick, NJ, Gerry was the son of the late Gerard and Roberta O'Neill. Survivors include his wife Dale, sons Ben(Jennifer) and Daniel( Lindsey) and beloved granddaughter Addyson. He also leaves his sisters Doreen and Pat, brother Tom, several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
A service was held on 1/23/20 at Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks, NC.
Gerry was a truly wonderful person and will be greatly missed by all he left behind.