Gerard James Carty, Jr.
Waldwick - Gerard James Carty, Jr., 57, of Waldwick passed away March 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 31 years to Patricia (NEE: Hamelin). Loving father of Kevin Patrick, Christine Joanne, and Kyle Gerard Carty. Devoted brother of Ann Bruchansky, Eileen Kenah, John Carty, and Donald Carty. Adoring son of Gerard James Carty, Sr., and the late Kathleen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and Molly, his loyal companion. Visiting hours Monday 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist RC Church, 69 Valley St., Hillsdale, NJ 07642, with the Funeral Mass taking place at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 (njsharingnetwork.org). Arrangements through Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood (feeneyfuneralhome.com).