Gerard Joseph Callahan
Tenafly - CALLAHAN, Gerard Joseph of Tenafly, passed away on May 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee DeFlaun). Devoted father of Michele Callahan, Susan Orenzo and husband Pete, Scott and his wife Mary Margaret, Daniel and his partner Olga. Loving grandfather of Travis, Stephanie, Michael, Collin, Eleni and Lia. Dear brother of John and his wife Julie, Phyllis Sheeran and her husband Ron, and Grace Tolotti. Gerard was in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War, and then went on to work as a Machinist for Potdevin Machine Company, Teteboro. He was an avid bowler, Racquetball player and a Boy Scouts leader. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Friday from 5-9 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 AM at Mt. Carmel Church, Tenafly. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to the Bergen Family Center (44 Armory St., Englewood, NJ 07631) or to Bergen Volunteer Center (64 Passaic St., Hackensack, NJ 07601) would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.