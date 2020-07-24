1/1
Gerard Joseph Farley
Farley, Gerard Joseph, on July 22, 2020, of Harrington Park, N. J. The son of the late Catherine and John Farley, Jerry was a retired banking executive, veteran Army officer, and golf enthusiast. Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan. He was the devoted father of Joan Farley Moore and her husband, Richard, and of Maureen Farley and her fiancé Mark Passaro; and a loving grandpa to Rebecca and Melissa and a much-loved uncle to many nieces, nephews, as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. Also preceded in death by his brothers John and Raymond and by his sister Patricia Breault, Jerry was the beloved brother of his sisters, Catherine Handle, Frances Fedkeneuer, Helen McKeown and Mary Burnetsky and his brother William and brother-in-law Charles Roedelbronn. Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 29, 9:30 am at Our Lady of Victories, R.C. Church, Harrington Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's name can be made to the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth (www.scnj.org) or the National Veterans Foundation (www.nvf.org). Arrangements by Moritz Funeral Home, Closter, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Victories, R.C. Church
