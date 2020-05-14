Gerard Nocera
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerard Nocera

Franklin Lakes - NOCERA, Gerard Ralph, 92, of Franklin Lakes passed away on May 13, 2020. Gerard was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived most of his adult life in Wyckoff, NJ before retiring to Apex, North Carolina. He relocated to Franklin Lakes two years ago. Prior to his retirement he was a banker with Beneficial Finance in NYC. Gerard proudly served his country in the US Army during World War II and is a combat veteran. He was a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church in Franklin Lakes.

Loving husband of the late Joan Nocera (nee Kaplan) Dear father of Maryalice Nocera, Gerard Nocera, and Nancy Mayer. Caring grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 2.

Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. A memorial service will take place at a later date. His final resting place will be St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Apex, NC.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gerard's memory to: Homes Fit For Heroes, C/o Raia Capital Management, 500 N. Franklin Turnpike, Ramsey, NJ 07446. www.homesfitforheroes.net

For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved