Gerard Nocera
Franklin Lakes - NOCERA, Gerard Ralph, 92, of Franklin Lakes passed away on May 13, 2020. Gerard was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived most of his adult life in Wyckoff, NJ before retiring to Apex, North Carolina. He relocated to Franklin Lakes two years ago. Prior to his retirement he was a banker with Beneficial Finance in NYC. Gerard proudly served his country in the US Army during World War II and is a combat veteran. He was a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament RC Church in Franklin Lakes.
Loving husband of the late Joan Nocera (nee Kaplan) Dear father of Maryalice Nocera, Gerard Nocera, and Nancy Mayer. Caring grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 2.
Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. A memorial service will take place at a later date. His final resting place will be St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Apex, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gerard's memory to: Homes Fit For Heroes, C/o Raia Capital Management, 500 N. Franklin Turnpike, Ramsey, NJ 07446. www.homesfitforheroes.net
For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 17, 2020.