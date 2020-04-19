Services
Gerard Thomas (Jerry) Chambers


1945 - 2020
Gerard Thomas (Jerry) Chambers Obituary
Gerard (Jerry) Thomas Chambers

Mr. Gerard (Jerry) Thomas Chambers of Montague, NJ, and formerly of Park Ridge, NJ, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Andover Subacute and Rehab Center, Andover, NJ. He was 74.

He was born July 31, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Arthur Chambers and the late Agnes O'Hara Chambers.

Gerard worked as a Custodian for Pascack Valley High School, Hillsdale, NJ.

He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus of the Lady of Mercy Church in Park Ridge, NJ and a former member of the Fairlawn Volunteer Fire Department.

A Family Statement Read: "Jerry was loved for his kindness, generosity and easy going nature. He treasured his time with his family. He was an avid Yankee, Giants and Seton Hall Basketball Fan."

Surviving are His sister: Margaret Soracco and her husband, John, Montague, NJ, Nieces: Trish Dell and her husband, Andy, Colfax, NC, Kate Soracco and her husband, Andrew Eversfield, Mountain Lakes, NJ, 4 Great Nieces: Alex, Carolyn, Kara and Sara, Great Nephew: Ryan.

There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Burial will be held in Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ

Memorial contributions may be made in Gerard's name to , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, T.N. 38105-1942

Funeral arrangements are by the GRAY-PARKER FUNERAL HOME, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191. For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
