Gerarda M. Fredericks
Lincoln Park - Fredericks, Gerarda M. (Nee Puglis), 64, of Lincoln Park, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert A. Fredericks. Cherished mother of Robert A. Fredericks Jr. Loving sister of the late Carl and John Puglis. Dear sister-in-law of Lorraine Pettinelli & her husband Cliff and Kathleen Fredericks. Loving cousin to Jim & Nancy Murphy. Gerie volunteered with Special Olympics for more than 25 years as Local Training Program Coordinator, Facilitator Special Olympics New Jersey's Athlete Congress and Coach for Storm Sports.
Friends will be received on Monday, October 21, 3-7pm at Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 7 Two Bridges Road, Fairfield NJ 07004. Funeral Service will follow on Tuesday, October 22, 10am at Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home followed by the entombment at Calvary Cemetery, 50 McLean Blvd, Paterson, NJ 07513.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Special Olympics New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 www.sonj.org.
