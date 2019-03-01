Services
Biondi Funeral Home
540 Franklin Ave
Nutley, NJ 07110
(973) 661-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Bloomfield, NJ
Resources
Nutley - Mr. Gerardo R. "Gerald" Rotunda, 94, of Nutley, NJ, Beloved Father, Brother and Grandfather passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Mountainside Hospital, Glen Ridge. The funeral will be conducted from the Biondi Funeral Home of Nutley, 540 Franklin Avenue on Monday, March 4 at 8:00 a.m. There will be a Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Bloomfield at 9:00 a.m. The entombment will be at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 3 from 1:00 -5:00 p.m. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.biondifuneralhome.com.

Mr. Rotunda was born in Nutley, NJ and was a lifelong resident. He was a Data Processing Supervisor for Sel-Rex Corp. Nutley for 25 years. He later was a Data Processing Supervisor for the NJ Highway Authority for 10 years before retiring. Mr. Rotunda was a Nutley Little League Coach, an avid NY Giant and Nutley High School football fan, and a San Francisco Giant baseball fan. He was an accomplished singer, singing Neapolitan songs.

He is survived by his beloved children Roseanne Rotunda, Gerald Rotunda and his wife Kelly, and Paul Rotunda and his wife Joan; his loving siblings Jill Buono, Ralph Rotunda and Marie Peavy; and also his cherished grandchildren Paul Eli and Gerald Evan.

Mr. Rotunda is predeceased by his wife Elsie (nee Heinert) Rotunda (2007), and his sister Rose Wesner.
