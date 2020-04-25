|
Gerasimos Konstantinos Tsagaratos
Hackensack - Tsagaratos, Gerasimos Konstantinos, age 94, of Hackensack, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born in Peraia, Greece to Father Konstantinos and Akrivi (née Dendrinos) of Neochori, Kefalonia, Greece on March 18, 1926. Prior to retiring, he was the proud owner of Lightning Laundry located in Teaneck, N.J. Beloved husband of Ioanna of 52 years. Loving father of Konstantinos and his wife Magda of South Hackensack, N.J., Vasilios and his wife Anastasia of Oradell, N.J. and Dennis and his wife Shazeda of Fair Lawn, N.J. His pride and joy was being a loving grandfather to Gerasimos (Maki), Gerasimos (Mako) and Menelaos. He was a great man, loved by all. A family man, dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A memorial service in celebration of Gerasimos' life will be determined at a later date. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com