Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerasimos Tsagaratos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerasimos Konstantinos Tsagaratos


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerasimos Konstantinos Tsagaratos Obituary
Gerasimos Konstantinos Tsagaratos

Hackensack - Tsagaratos, Gerasimos Konstantinos, age 94, of Hackensack, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born in Peraia, Greece to Father Konstantinos and Akrivi (née Dendrinos) of Neochori, Kefalonia, Greece on March 18, 1926. Prior to retiring, he was the proud owner of Lightning Laundry located in Teaneck, N.J. Beloved husband of Ioanna of 52 years. Loving father of Konstantinos and his wife Magda of South Hackensack, N.J., Vasilios and his wife Anastasia of Oradell, N.J. and Dennis and his wife Shazeda of Fair Lawn, N.J. His pride and joy was being a loving grandfather to Gerasimos (Maki), Gerasimos (Mako) and Menelaos. He was a great man, loved by all. A family man, dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A memorial service in celebration of Gerasimos' life will be determined at a later date. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerasimos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -