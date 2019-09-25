|
Gerda Margot Meisterfeld
Auburn, New York - Gerda Hedwig Margot Meisterfeld 84, of Auburn NY formerly of Maywood, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 22, 2019 while a resident in a nursing home in Auburn, New York. Gerda was born on May 6, 1935 in Bremerhaven, Germany and immigrated to the United States, along with her mother and siblings in 1951. She was a resident of Maywood from 1952 until 2015. She is a graduate of Bogota High School, Concordia College and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Gerda was the Chief Medical Technologist at Bergen Pines/Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for 49 years. As a member of Zion Lutheran Church she served in the choir, Pricilla Guild, Alter Guild and on its Board. Gerda is predeceased by her mother Viola, father Wilfried and step-father Paul. She is survived by her sister Margret (Ron) Lunzman, brother Eckart (Mary) Meisterfeld, nephews David (Agie) and Steven (Penny), niece Allison (Mike), Grand nephews Andrew (Lora) and Alex and Great-grand niece Sophie. Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood NJ on Friday, Sept 27, 2019. Funeral service Friday 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Thursday 3-5PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue - 17 th Floor- Chicago, Illinois 60601-7633. Would be appreciated.